wrestling / News

Various News: Bully Ray Says Ronda Rousey Needs an Advocate, Pre-Smackdown dark Match Result, Watch Big Cass’ Smackdown Promo

June 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
ronda rousey wweraw 61118

– Bully Ray was asked about how Ronda Rousey can improve her promos by a fan on Twitter. He responded with the following…

– Prior to last night’s WWE Smackdown, The Good Brothers defeated The Bar in a dark match. [Credit: Wrestlezone]

– Here is Big Cass’ promo on Daniel Bryan from last night’s WWE Smackdown…

