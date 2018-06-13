wrestling / News
Various News: Bully Ray Says Ronda Rousey Needs an Advocate, Pre-Smackdown dark Match Result, Watch Big Cass’ Smackdown Promo
June 13, 2018
– Bully Ray was asked about how Ronda Rousey can improve her promos by a fan on Twitter. He responded with the following…
Hire an Advocate. https://t.co/E3bcIEM7tS
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) June 13, 2018
– Prior to last night’s WWE Smackdown, The Good Brothers defeated The Bar in a dark match. [Credit: Wrestlezone]
– Here is Big Cass’ promo on Daniel Bryan from last night’s WWE Smackdown…