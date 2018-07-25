Bully Ray Says Slammiversary Was a Great Show, Praises Su Yung

– Bully Ray discussed Impact Slammiversary on the latest Busted Open Radio, giving it some high praise. You can listen to a clip of the podcast below, with highlights per WZ:

On Slammiversary: “So after watching last night’s show, allow me to tell you: holy crap, what a great show, what a great pay-per-view. I was blown away by the effort and the job that those guys did. Credit where credit is due because you earned the credit. You earned my props. I sat back, me and Velvet actually watched the show together and we were both pleasantly surprised. We were entertained. I could go through that show match by match by match and I think maybe there was one match that wasn’t as entertaining as the rest of the show, but those guys and gals, they brought it. Was it perfect? No, but it doesn’t matter. All you had to do was go by how you felt as a wrestling fan and how those people in the arena were reacting. If you’ve never watched a TNA show before and you watched that one last night, just by the reaction of the fans in attendance, you gotta be like, ‘holy crap, that was a great show’.”

On Su Yung: “To me, she’s like The Great Muta meets The Undertaker meets The Walking Dead meets The Lost Boys. You throw that together and man it’s so visually impressive to me.”