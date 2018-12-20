Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Bully Ray Says There’d Be No Bullet Club Without Aces & Eights, John Cena to Light Up The Empire State Building, Best of Impact Airing Tonight

December 20, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Bully Ray

– Bully Ray posted the following on Twitter and claimed that if it weren’t for The Aces and Eights then The Bullet Club wouldn’t have existed.

– John Cena will take part in lighting up the Empire State Building in New York City on 12/20 alongside his Transformers: Bumblebee co-star Hailee Steinfeld and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The building will be lit yellow in honor of Bumblee’s color…

– Impact Wrestling will present the first of a two-part Best of 2018 special tonight on Pop TV and the Fight Network, featuring material from Impact TV and PPVs…

article topics :

Aces and Eights, Bubba Ray Dudley, The Bullet Club, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading