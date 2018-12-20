Various News: Bully Ray Says There’d Be No Bullet Club Without Aces & Eights, John Cena to Light Up The Empire State Building, Best of Impact Airing Tonight

– Bully Ray posted the following on Twitter and claimed that if it weren’t for The Aces and Eights then The Bullet Club wouldn’t have existed.

Fun fact… If it weren’t for the Aces-n-Eights … there would be no Bullet Club. pic.twitter.com/aLYpIYnfqq — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) December 19, 2018

– John Cena will take part in lighting up the Empire State Building in New York City on 12/20 alongside his Transformers: Bumblebee co-star Hailee Steinfeld and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The building will be lit yellow in honor of Bumblee’s color…

A wonderful opportunity to bring the magic of @bumblebeemovie and the spirit of the holiday season with @MakeAWish. Excited to light up the NYC sky with the help of these young men and women! @EmpireStateBldg https://t.co/CVUfik3ssy — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 8, 2018

– Impact Wrestling will present the first of a two-part Best of 2018 special tonight on Pop TV and the Fight Network, featuring material from Impact TV and PPVs…