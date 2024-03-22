Bully Ray Says WrestleMania 40 Will Be Important For LA Knight

LA Knight faces AJ Styles at WrestleMania 40, and Bully Ray believes that it could be a breakout moment for him. Bully discussed the upcoming match for Knight and Styles on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Knight’s career path: “LA Knight has had a lot of ups and downs in the business… I would not have put LA Knight in a main event in Saudi Arabia, not because I did not think he deserved that moment. It’s because there wasn’t a soul on the planet who thought he was going to win that match. It’s a lose-lose for him.”

On Knight’s match with Styles at WrestleMania: “I think WrestleMania is going to be very important for him to have a breakout performance against AJ Styles. I believe LA Knight needs to open up the eyes of the office when it comes to in-ring performance.”