Bully Ray Says WWE Doesn’t Need The Rock at WrestleMania 41

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained why WWE doesn’t need to use The Rock at WrestleMania 41 in April. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on why WrestleMania 41 doesn’t need The Rock: “You have all of those people there and The Rock is available, do you want The Rock to come? Of course, you want The Rock to come, but with all those people there, do you need The Rock to come? You don’t need him. Do I want The Rock to be at WrestleMania? With as entertaining as The Rock [is], and with what he can do for someone, of course I want The Rock there. But, this year, do I need The Rock there? Absolutely not.”

On WWE needed to rely less on older legends: “Is The Rock going to get them a significant amount more of investment across the board? I believe what they’re doing now in WWE, they don’t need him for that. There’s going to come a time in WWE when they have to stop relying on The Rocks, Austins, Undertakers of the world.”

The Rock appeared on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, announcing that WrestleMania 42 will be held in New Orleans in 2026. Also, he revealed that he wants Cody Rhodes’ soul and for Cody to be his champion.