Bully Ray Says Scott D’Amore Is His Booker Of The Year

Bully Ray has weighed in on who is his booker of the year so far, naming Impact Wrestling’s Scott D’Amore. Bully waded into the early debate on the topic on Busted Open Radio, noting that D’Amore has been responsible for a big turnaround at Impact.

“I pay attention to a lot of things in wrestling, especially how things happen behind the scenes,” Ray said (per Wrestling Inc). “The reason I pick [Scott] D’Amore is because we’ve seen the turnaround in IMPACT in the past year. Yes, there’s a creative team behind D’Amore, Shawn, Hunter, and Tony … I don’t consider Tony Khan a booker, I consider him a matchmaker. D’Amore has taken Impact and worked so well with the talents the company is growing.”