Bully Ray on Seeing Jimmy Jacobs’ Creative Fingerprints in AEW

– During Busted Open Radio this wee, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on former Impact Wrestling creative team member Jimmy Jacobs leaving the company and joining AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Jimmy Jacobs signing with AEW: “As a person who just recently, for the last six to eight months, got to work with Jimmy Jacobs, I saw his creative mind and how he works, how he listens, and how he keeps a very open mind to a lot of ideas. AEW recently reached out to Jimmy Jacobs. I believe they made him a very lucrative offer that he could not turn down.”

On his Jimmy Jacobs working creatively with Tony Khan: “Jimmy is now working, I believe, hand in hand with Tony, and a lot of the stuff that I saw last night, especially the friendship between MJF and Adam Cole, was very reminiscent of things I had seen in WWE in the past. So if Jimmy is working with Tony on the sports entertainment end of AEW, I think he’s going to bring some good stuff to the table.”