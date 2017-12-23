Bully Ray Seemingly Announces His Retirement

– Earlier this year, as part of his angle with the Briscoe Brothers, Bully Ray played up concussion issues and possible retirement following the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV, where he took a shot to the head with a table. The feud culminated at the ROH Final Battle PPV, where Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer lost to the Briscoes. Bully had teased that this would be his final match, and posted the following on Twitter today. The Dudley Boyz have also been rumored for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame class…

It was a hell of a year and a great 26yr career. Thanks to @ringofhonor fans around the world, especially those in NYC who made my #FinalBattle a memorable one. Cheers!! pic.twitter.com/SDgtXKCJoS — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) December 24, 2017