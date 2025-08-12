– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Seth Rollins revealing that his injury was all a giant ruse at WWE SummerSlam 2025. He noted how one of the initial reports on Rollins’ injury by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that he sustained during his match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event was legitimate. He also noted that WWE is working the dirt sheets more now by leaking false information. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Mike Johnson’s report on Seth Rollins’ injury being legitimate: “I think somebody gave Mike bad information on purpose. Right now, I believe that the business, in order to protect itself, is gonna have to enter a very espionage-esque way to of doing things.”

On WWE leaking false information: “The WWE has been working the dirt sheets for a long time, now. I think they are starting to deliberately leak false information … And if I have my Mike Johnson story wrong, my apologies to Mike Johnson, but I think that’s the way it went down…”

At WWE SummerSlam 2025, Seth Rollins revealed that he was faking his injury. He subsequently cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase, using it to beat newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. He pinned Punk, regaining the World Heavyweight Title.

Next up, Rollins will defend the title in a Fatal 4-Way bout against Jey Uso, LA Knight, and CM Punk at WWE Clash in Paris. The premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, August 31 at the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.