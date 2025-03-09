wrestling / News

Bully Ray Slams Travis Scott for Hitting Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto

March 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Elimination Chamber Rock John Cena Travis Scott Cody Rhodes attack Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray took exception to how hard Travis Scott hit Cody Rhodes during the John CEna heel turn angle at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. It was later reported that Cody Rhodes received a black eye and an eardrum from the segment. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Travis Scott: “Travis Scott deserves to have his jaw shattered and wired shut. It’s when the mark in the ring all of a sudden decides that he’s a pro wrestler and he knows what the hell he’s doing, and that mark is Travis Scott.”

On hoping Cody Rhodes delivers a receipt to Scott: “Travis Scott decided that he’s going to look like some tough guy in front of the world. You got one coming, Travis. I hope it’s from Cody. If it’s not from him, I hope I never see you one day.”

Cody Rhodes is now scheduled to defend the WWE Undisputed Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The premium live event will take place over April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.

