– As previously reported, WWE Superstar CM Punk mentioned Hulk Hogan during his promo on Monday Night Raw earlier this week. Punk said during his promo on Raw last Monday, “You put Hulk Hogan in the Royal Rumble, I’ll throw his dusty ass over the top rope and I’ll kill Hulkamania once and for all.” On Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray speculated on why CM Punk mentioned Hulk Hogan in his promo, wondering if it was because WWE had a plan in place for a Punk and Hogan confrontation during the Royal Rumble. He said the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Punk talked about Hogan. Why talk about Hogan and throwing his ‘old, dusty ass’ over the top rope if you weren’t going to do that? Cause I think lots of people would love to see CM Punk eliminate Hulk Hogan from the Royal Rumble. That would be a massive deal. Hogan would get a massive pop in the Rumble. I mean, I don’t know if he can do it physically, but I’m just like ‘Man, why even bring that up?'”

Hogan recently appeared at the WWE Raw on Netflix debut earlier this month. He’s also appeared in ads promoting this month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event for WWE. Additionally, WWE recently signed a partnership with Hogan’s Real American Beer brand.

CM Punk will be competing in the men’s Rumble match on Saturday, February 1 at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The premium live event will be held at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.