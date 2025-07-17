– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Seth Rollins’ recent injury and how WWE should handle his Money in the Bank briefcase, along with how Rollins’ absence can be used to elevate Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Additionally, Bully Ray suggested that Rollins hold onto his briefcase and wait until the 364th day to cash it in, as Rollins has one year to use his briefcase. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on how Seth Rollins should use his briefcase: “He could come back on his 364th day and still be the rightful owner of the Money In The Bank briefcase and cash it in on the day … there’s nothing that says ‘Well if you have the briefcase and you get hurt, you have the turn the briefcase back in. They don’t even stick to that stuff with the championships, what makes you think they’re going to stick to that stuff with a briefcase?”

On how Seth Rollins’ absence can elevate Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker: “Bronson and Bron have a chance to shine in the group, there is no giant shadow being cast. And Heyman won’t cast that shadow because Heyman knows how to dull his shadow … With Seth, that’s impossible to do, not that Seth is pushing himself to the forefront of the group, but that’s where creative wants him.”

Rollins suffered his knee injury last weekend during his match against LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show this week, Rollins stated that he expects to be out of action for a while, but his injury hasn’t been formally diagnosed yet. Rollins has up to year to cash in the briefcase that he won at WWE Money in the Bank 2025 on June 7.