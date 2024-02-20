Bully Ray Talks Why He’s Not Surprised Fans Turned On The Rock

Speaking on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics including the ongoing storyline with The Rock joining forces with Roman Reigns in his feud with Cody Rhodes ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40. Here are the highlights:

On not being surprised the fans turned on The Rock: “Cody’s been through so much,” Bully said. “Cody is supposed to be the guy and it seems like Rock was just going to waltz in and take his spot. I don’t think the people were gonna have it.”

On it not being the right time for Rock vs. Reigns: “If there is anybody who has climbed that ladder of success and built a fanbase, brick-by-brick, fan-by-fan, in the WWE lately, it’s been Cody,” Bully continued. “[Rhodes has] been doing it the old school way and the right way. I am not surprised at all that people turned on The Rock in almost a heartbeat.”