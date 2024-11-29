Bully Ray Weighs In On Tension In Roman Reigns’ Team At WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Bully Ray appreciates the tense dynamic between Roman Reigns’ team heading into Survivor Series: WarGames. Reigns alliance consists of himself, the Usos, Sami Zayn and CM Punk. There has been a fair amount of issues to be ironed out between the team, and that’s before the issues between Reigns and Punk are even addressed on this week’s Smackdown. Bully weighed in on the matter on Busted Open Radio, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc)

On the dynamic of the OG Bloodline team: “It brings me back to the ending of the movie The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly. Everybody looking out of the side of their eye to see who’s gonna screw who first, who’s gonna put that first knife in the back, who’s gonna shoot first, and that’s what keeps it so interesting.”

On the New Bloodline’s dynamic: “Bloodline 2.0 vignette really stood out to me. Those guys looked like bad mother truckers [on SmackDown]. Bronson Reed looked like he fit right in with them. He [Solo Sikoa] looked like one hell of a heavy, sitting there in the background, and I loved that Tama Tonga had his head bowed down. Each one of them had their own look and persona despite being a part of the group.”