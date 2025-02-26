– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray addressed the controversial segment on AEW Dynamite involving Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, and Thunder Rosa, where Rosa ran into the ring with a chair, and it appeared awkward as Bayne and Ford stood in the ring with a lack of concern while Rosa hesitated with the chair.

While Bully Ray thought the segment was “atrocious” and “awful,” he equated it to “busted plays” in the NFL, noting that it sometimes happens in wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray’s thoughts on the segment: “Everything and possibly everything that could have went wrong in the ring went wrong. Whose fault is it? We don’t really know. I’ve watched it a 100 times; I can analyze their body movement, I can analyze their facials, I can analyze everything. But here’s what I’m choosing to do with that segment. I’m going to choose to throw it away.”

On AEW posting the segment on social media: “Somebody in AEW thought it was a good idea to put that on social media. That entire segment aired on social media for the world to see over and over and over again. Why would you ever put that segment up on social media? Whoever has put that video up should no longer have a job today.”