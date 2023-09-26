Bully Ray Thinks AEW Needs to Cater New Viewers Like WWE

– During Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray critiqued AEW and suggested that the company cater to new viewers similar to WWE. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“AEW needs to cater to newer viewers the way WWE does. The WWE, as big as they are right now — if you take a lot at the metrics, they might even be bigger than the Attitude Era. Still, they are reminding you [of their past] and bringing new viewers up-to-speed … new eyes. This is where AEW needs to try and move forward — in bringing new eyes to the product. Otherwise, they’re just bouncing back to their own viewers.”