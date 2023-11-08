– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained how WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair will benefit from her father signing as a talent with AEW. He also speculated on how WWE might seek to have someone else surpass Ric Flair as the GOAT now that he’s signed with AEW, with someone else breaking his 16-time title record. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on how Charlotte Flair benefits from Ric Flair being in AEW: “You know who this actually benefits? Charlotte [Flair]. Daddy’s shadow’s not around right now for the next few years.”

Bully Ray on how WWE will view Flair signing with AEW: “The WWE’s gonna go, ‘We stood by you. We never put anyone else in a position to break your record, but now you’ve decided to take your talents elsewhere. To a company that has created a little bit of a problem for the WWE, now maybe one of our guys needs to become the GOAT of all GOATS and the most decorated world champion of all time.”

AEW announced Ric Flair signing a multi-year deal with the company last week.