– During Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Cody Rhodes’ segment with Seth Rollins on WWE Raw, where Rollins encouraged Cody to face him for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Bully Ray said after that promo segment, this is the match he wants to see at WrestleMania 40. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on how WWE hasn’t built up a rematch between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns: You can want to avenge the loss, but there has been nothing since the loss. There’s been no build with Cody. They haven’t told me the story of Cody losing sleep every night because of that loss. We haven’t had that Brandi and Cody moment like Rocky and Adrian, where Rocky has that self-doubt and Adrian tells him, ‘Come on. You can do this.’ There’s been nothing there.”

On wanting to see Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins now instead: “Cody lost to Roman. He won the Rumble. And now, we’re assuming he’s going to make the challenge to Roman. But after hearing that Seth promo — and guys, this is my emotions as a fan now — I’m like, ‘Wow. This is what I want to see.'”

During the Raw segment, Cody informed Seth that he would think sincerely on the offer. WWE has not yet announced the main title bouts for WrestleMania 40, so it remains to be seen who Rhodes will face. Cody Rhodes won the men’s Rumble match last Saturday to earn a title shot against the champion of his choice at WrestleMania 40.