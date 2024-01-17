– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray praised Judgment Day member Damian Priest and pitched a scenario for how Priest can cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 40. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Priest: “First of all, his stature is different than anyone, he’s considerably bigger than everybody else obviously Finn and Dom and the new guy. He looks cool in his gear, he looks cool in his backstage stuff, I love how he’s finding this groove and this rhythm in the way he speaks. He’s got good base in his voice, as a matter of fact sometimes the less Priest says the better because it hits harder.”

On how Priest should cash in his briefcase: “Punk vs Seth night one main event WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Punk wins, ‘Yay, Punk won, CM Punk, new champion.’ Damian Priest in the ring hits his finish, Priest wins. What’s wrong with that? That’s the biggest moment you could give Damian Priest.”