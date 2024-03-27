– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the opening WWE Raw segment from Monday featuring CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins. During the segment, Punk confirmed that he’ll be doing commentary for Rollins vs. McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on how CM Punk made Drew McIntyre look on Raw: “There’s a term that we have in wrestling for what happened to Drew, and I don’t want to say the word, but Punk left drew with his ‘you-know-what’ in his hands because Drew couldn’t come back and say anything.”

On how the moment was like John Cena calling out The Rock for writing notes on his hand: “Punk leaves Drew in a weird spot where Drew’s shaking his head — that’s not working together. That’s putting the guy in a weird spot a-la-Cena calling out Rock and saying ‘I didn’t have to write my promo down on my wrist.'”

On how McIntyre still came out of the segment looking the best: “I think the person that came out the best last night, despite being left lame, was Drew McIntyre. Drew is doing a phenomenal job.”

At WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre will once again challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, with CM Punk on commentary. The match will take place on Sunday, April 7. The event will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.