Bully Ray Thinks Dustin Rhodes Still Has Value in the Ring

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about why he’s bothered to hear that Dustin Rhodes’ career is winding down. Bully Ray thinks Rhodes still has value in the ring and doesn’t have to have that mindset. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Rhodes’ career winding down: “It actually bothers me because I don’t think Dustin Rhodes’ career winding down is because Dustin wants his career to wind down. You can tell that he is still extremely passionate about being in the ring. And every time Dustin is in the ring, he turns in a great performance … I am not an ageist in wrestling. If you can go, you can go. If you’re over, you’re over. If you can get other talent over, even better.”

On Rhodes’ mindset: “I think Dustin has been put in a position where he has not been utilized enough, and maybe in his mind now, because he doesn’t get utilized, it’s like, ‘All right, maybe my better days are behind me. Maybe I’m not wanted as much anymore.'”

On Rhodes still having value in the ring: “I would be taking advantage of Dustin, especially just because of the Rhodes name. Nothing about what I see from Dustin, hear from Dustin, the shape he’s gotten himself into, his work rate, leads me to believe that this guy truly wants out of the ring.”

At AEW Battle of the Belts XI, Rhodes and The Von Erichs beat The Undisputed Kingdom to win the vacant ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles.