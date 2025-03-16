– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray weighed in on the comparisons of John Cena finally turning heel earlier this month to Hulk Hogan turning heel and joining the New World Order at Bash at the Beach in 1996. According to Bully Ray, the Hulk Hogan heel turn was because he doesn’t expect Cena’s heel turn to be a long-term change.

Bully Ray said on the topic (via WrestlingInc.com), “Hogan turning heel I believe will be a bigger heel turn than Cena’s, because I don’t think Cena’s is going to be [long-term]. So I think Hogan’s heel turn will mean more to the industry, [where]as Cena’s heel turn will mean more to Cody [Rhodes].”

With his win in the men’s Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto, John Cena will now challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in April. The premium live event will take place over April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and stream on Netflix internationally.