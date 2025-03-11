– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray pointed out how WWE foreshadowed the heel turn of John Cena some months ago. He also noted that the heel turn angle is a sign that WWE’s audience needs to let things play out. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On how the John Cena heel turn could be a turning point for WWE’s audience: “Maybe this will start to get people in a mindset of allowing things to play out and give things a chance, as opposed to, ‘We didn’t get instant gratification this week, thus we’re going to revolt and rebel.'”

On how Bad Blood foreshadowed John Cena’s heel turn: “There was something with Rock and Cody [Rhodes], and in the background is one of the WWE eighteen-wheelers, And whose face is on that truck? Who’s looking over Rock and Cody’s shoulder? John Cena. You can go back now and go, ‘Wow, they did that on purpose also.'”

John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship later next month at WrestleMania 41. The premium live event will take place over April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.