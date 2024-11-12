– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray praised the segment featuring Kevin Owens and Randy Orton last week on WWE SmackDown, where Owens used a pile driver on Orton, “injuring” the former WWE Champion. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on the storytelling for Owens’ beatdown on Orton: “A lot of people [were] like, ‘Oh, my God. How could they do it? And it was so forceful, and the intensity [with] which he did it.’ I thought it was great. Great storytelling, great execution of the move.”

On how the storyline utilized the pile driver as a dangerous move: “To me, it makes the pile driver that Kevin Owens gave to Randy even worse because it’s not a part of storyline, it’s part of reality. The boys stay away from the pile driver because nobody wants to end up like Austin, on the bad end of a mistake. So, knowing this, Kevin Owens still did it to Randy Orton, and that aspect of it right there, you can go even farther with.”

As previously reported, WWE later announced that Orton was diagnosed with a “cervical cord neurapraxia” following the move on SmackDown. It’s unknown when Orton will return to WWE programming.