– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully discussed Naomi cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase and winning the Women’s World Title last Sunday at WWE Evolution 2025. Bully Ray noted how Naomi has vastly improved compared to where she was in WWE about five years ago, noting she used to be “as bland as bland gets.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Naomi now compared to five years ago: “Five years ago, Naomi was as bland as bland gets. Nothing there. Filler on a three-hour SmackDown. Her entrance, three-minute matches, get a couple of moves in — she would do the flying big butt or something or the other — and that was it. Then she’s in the tag with Sasha; we know how that went. Then she goes to TNA, little bit of success there. But, man, if this woman has not come back on fire. I love everything that we are getting out of Naomi now.”

On how long it took for Naomi to bring out this side of her persona: “I’m happy and I’m mad. I’m happy because of what we’re getting from Naomi — we’re getting what’s been in there for so long. Why did it take so long to bring it out? Why? But I won’t harp on that. I’ll harp on the positive, which is [that] we are getting it. The people are into her. She’s playing this role to the T. Great job, Naomi.”

Naomi has a tough challenge ahead of her for her first title defense. As confirmed on last night’s WWE Raw, Naomi will defend her title against former champions Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky in a Triple Threat Match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The premium live event takes place on August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.