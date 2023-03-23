– During today’s edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about Kenny Omega and why he thinks of Randy Orton when he hears “pro wrestler” and not so much Kenny Omega. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on what he thinks when he hears “pro wrestler”: “When I hear the word pro wrestler, I think of Randy Orton, not Kenny Omega. Kenny Omega is definitely the best of something in the world, I just don’t know if the right word is pro wrestler.”

On wanting to see Omega showcase more ring psychology: “I would love to see Kenny Omega versus a Randy Orton, a Kenny Omega versus a John Cena. Guys that understand real psychology.”

Omega was in action on last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, defeating El Hijo del Vikingo in a singles match.