– During Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Randy Orton and why he considers him the best pure pro wrestler out of all the talent of his performance class that he came up with. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Randy Orton being the best pure wrestler of his other contemporaries: “When you look at Randy Orton’s contemporaries, his fellow wrestlers that came up started with him in his day; John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Seth, Mox all of these guys seem to have bigger personalities than Randy. Randy being the best pure pro wrestler out of all of them.”

On how Orton struggled with the character work at first: “What did we get when we got Randy Orton? We got a great pro wrestling match, a technical pro wrestling match, a guy who was so smooth, so on his game, but there was nothing else there, there was no depth to Randy.”

Randy Orton makes his long-awaited in-ring return from injury later tonight at WWE Survivor Series. He will join Team Cody Rhodes against The Judgment Day in WarGames. The event is being held at Rosemont’s Allstate Arena, and it will be broadcast live on Peacock.