Bully Ray Thinks Roman Reigns Should Be First World Heavyweight Champion

WWE will kick off the World Heavyweight title tournament tonight on RAW, with twelve wrestlers all taking part. Roman Reigns will not be among them, but Bully Ray thinks he should be. Not only that, he thinks Reigns should win.

Responding to a question from WWE about who should win, he wrote: “The only correct answer is Roman Reigns.”

The only correct answer is Roman Reigns ☝🏽 https://t.co/vu2BLZJqsw — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) May 8, 2023

The full list of participants includes: Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Edge, Austin Theory, Sheamus, Rey Mysterio and Bobby Lashley. It will continue on Smackdown, before wrapping up at Night of Champions.