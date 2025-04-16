– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray shot down some fan suggestions to have The Bloodline side with Roman Reigns for the Triple Threat at WrestleMania 41. According to Bully Ray, Heyman is the focal point. He also suggested the only person who would make sense to appear in Reigns’ corner is The Rock. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on why Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu shouldn’t sign with Roman Reigns at wrestleMania 41: “Paul Heyman is the focal point. End of story. You don’t take eyes, ears, interest off of Paul to put on Tama Tonga or Solo just so they can take a spot on the card and a payday. You want to give them a spot? Throw them in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.”

On how The Rock appearing in Reigns’ corner is the only idea that makes sense: “There is only one person who could possibly be in the corner of Roman Reigns that would make people poop themselves — The Rock.”

It remains to be seen if The Rock will appear at WrestleMania 41 in any capacity. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns goes down on Saturday, April 19 at WrestleMania 41: Night 1 in the main event. The premium live event will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the U.S.