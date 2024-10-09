Bully Ray Thinks There Wasn’t Enough on WWE Raw This Week

– On Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray said he didn’t feel like two hours was enough for last MOnday’s edition of WWE Raw. He said on the length of this week’s show (via WrestlingInc.com):

“But under Hunter’s creative regime, I felt like I wanted a little bit more last night. I guess that’s a good thing. I felt like two hours wasn’t enough for Raw last night. I’m sure as the show goes on week to week, they’re going to find a way to reposition the show so that it’s all killer, no filler, and that we’re only getting the real good stories and great matches that Raw has to offer.”

WWE Raw will be two hours for the remainder of the year on USA Network. The show moves to Netflix in January 2025.