– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray analyzed the war of words between WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair last Friday on WWE SmackDown. Bully Ray thinks Stratton came off poorly in their interview segment. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair’s segment on SmackDown: “What about that side-by-side, back-and-forth verbal battle the other night on SmackDown would make you believe that Tiffany is ready for Charlotte Flair?” Bully asked. “It was night and day between the two. It was not a very good night for Tiffany at all. … I honestly believe that Tiffany is flustered and she’s nervous. It’s written all over her face.”

His thoughts on Stratton: “She don’t got the chops for this.”

Tiffany Stratton will get her chance to prove herself when she defends her title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. The premium live event takes place on April 19-20 in Paradise, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.