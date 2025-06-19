– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed some of the mixed reactions that WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton has been getting from fans lately. The former WWE Superstar suggested an idea that Stratton lean into her past feud with Charlotte Flair, where she beat the former Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 41 earlier this year.

Bully Ray suggested that Stratton wear a shirt that says “I Beat Charlotte at WrestleMania,” evoking the Greg Valentine feud with Wahoo McDaniel, when he wore a shirt that says “I Broke Wahoo’s Leg,” as a way for Stratton to generate some positive heat and reactions from fans. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on a shirt Tiffany Stratton should wear: “People don’t like Charlotte Flair…for whatever reason, when you say Charlotte’s name, people are booing. When Charlotte comes out, the people are booing,” Bully said. “What famous shirt did Greg Valentine wear? ‘I Broke Wahoo’s Leg.’ I would have had Tiffany Stratton wearing a t-shirt, or would’ve had, because the time has passed, have her wore a shirt all the time saying ‘I Beat Charlotte At WrestleMania.'”

On how Stratton should start out her promos playing into the rivalry: “I would have every promo start with ‘Hello Duluth. Remember, it’s Tiffany Stratton, your world champion, and I’m the girl that beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.'”

Tiffany Stratton confronted Money in the Bank winner Naomi last week on SmackDown, challenging her to cash in her briefcase during the show. Naomi rejected Stratton’s offer proclaiming she would eventually cash in her briefcase when Stratton least expected it.