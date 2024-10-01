– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray called tonight’s title bout featuring WWE NXT Champion Ethan Page and former champion Trick Williams a “must-win” situation for Williams. Bully Ray said the following on tonight’s title bout (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I believe that tomorrow night is a must-win for Trick Williams. I think he must defeat Ethan Page. I think if Trick does not defeat Ethan, its a small step backwards for him. I can tell by talking to Trick that there’s something in there that he doesn’t even know about; he doesn’t even know lurks inside of him or lives inside of him. But as a 30-plus year vet, I can see it, I can smell it, I know it’s there. But who in NXT can bring it out of him? I don’t think any of his peers can bring it out of him.”

Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship goes down later tonight for WWE NXT’s debut on The CW. CM Punk will as the special guest referee. The event is being held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. It will be broadcast live starting at 8:00 pm EST.