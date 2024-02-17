– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed what types of are needed to elevate Cody Rhodes in WWE, other than The Rock and Roman Reigns. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on the heels WWE needs to face Cody Rhodes: “The heels that are needed, the type of heel that is needed to breathe down Cody’s neck does not exist. The Rock has a great chance of doing it, Roman has a chance of doing it, I would entrust them. A Seth breathing down Cody’s neck? You can’t do it.”

On The Rock’s demeanor with Cody at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff: “You have to have some type of bully-esque quality to you, whether that’s actually physically looking down upon somebody. Rocky stands too close to Cody and Cody looks like a child. It’s just the way it is. Rocky is a 6’3″, 285-pound jacked up monster. There’s nothing Cody can do to defend against that. Take a look at the way Rocky walked towards Cody at the press conference. You can see almost the smoke coming out of Rocky’s nose looking down upon Cody.”