wrestling / News
Bully Ray Thinks Vince McMahon Will Fall In Love With Work of Joseph Park
August 15, 2020 | Posted by
Abyss made his WWE on-screen debut last night, looking more like Joseph Park as he appeared in an in-ring segment with AJ Styles. According to Bully Ray, his character work is something that won’t take Vince McMahon long to love.
He wrote: “Its gonna take VKM about 5 min to fall in love with Abyss/Joseph Park on-screen work.”
If he’s right, expect to see a lot more Park on WWE TV.
Its gonna take VKM about 5 min to fall in love with Abyss/Joseph Park on screen work.#SmackDownOnFox @BustedOpenRadio
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Praises John Cena’s Leadership At Summerslam 2010, Says Cena Reminded Him of Himself
- Booker T Weighs In on WCW’s Mt. Rushmore, Why Eric Bischoff Shouldn’t Be in the Conversation
- People in WWE Reportedly Unhappy With How Velveteen Dream’s TV Return Was Handled
- Velveteen Dream’s Second Accuser Makes Statement Following Dream’s Return to NXT