Bully Ray Thinks Vince McMahon Will Fall In Love With Work of Joseph Park

Abyss made his WWE on-screen debut last night, looking more like Joseph Park as he appeared in an in-ring segment with AJ Styles. According to Bully Ray, his character work is something that won’t take Vince McMahon long to love.

He wrote: “Its gonna take VKM about 5 min to fall in love with Abyss/Joseph Park on-screen work.”

If he’s right, expect to see a lot more Park on WWE TV.