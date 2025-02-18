– During Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) discussed his recent confrontation on the first episode of WWE LFG, where he argued with WWE developmental talent BJ Ray. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“When it comes to a kid like that, there are positions in the professional wrestling business for him, and I’m reminded of the movie ‘Caddyshack.’ Remember when Danny says to the judge ‘You know, I’ve always thought about becoming a judge,’ and the judge says ‘You know, the world needs ditch diggers too.’ Well, for a kid like BJ Ray, the professional wrestling business needs enhancement talent. And I think he would be a perfect jobber in the near future.”

New episodes of WWE LFG debut on Sunday nights on A&E.