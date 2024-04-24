Bully Ray Thinks WWE Is Planing the Seed to Have Liv Morgan Seduce Dominik Mysterio

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about the segment featuring Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio on WWE Raw, noting how WWE could be planting the seeds of Liv Morgan seducing Dominik to infiltrate The Bloodline to get revenge on them. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Liv Morgan possibly seducing Dominik Mysterio: “The planting of the seed of Liv and Dominik I believe is the story that’s going to be told moving forward. Now maybe it’s the story of Liv, for lack of a better word, seducing Dominik, making googley eyes at Dominik, wants to be Dominik’s new Mami. And she’s going to use Dominik to get into the Judgment Day. She’s going to manipulate Dominik. And maybe some guys in the Judgment Day are not happy about it. And this is how she’s going to use Dom to get what she wants, and what does Liv want? Liv wants that championship. The Revenge Tour.”

On how he wants the story to play out: “Can you imagine Liv Morgan infiltrating the Judgment Day? Here’s the story; she uses Dominik to get into the Judgment Day, she takes over the Judgment Day, with maybe Priest getting away from it, because Priest is telling these guys ‘I don’t need you, you don’t need me.’ So Priest might be getting himself away from it.”

On how Liv Morgan would infiltrate The Judgment Day: “The Judgment Day might need some new leadership or guidance. She gets into Dominik’s head. Dominik convinces the rest of the guys ‘We can use her.’ She takes over the club, she takes Dom’s heart. And now we have the setup for the return of Rhea. ‘You b***h! You took my man, you took my club, you took my championship. And now I’m coming to take it all back.'”