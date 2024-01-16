Bully Ray On Why TNA Was The Right Place For Nic Nemeth After WWE

Nic Nemeth made his debut for TNA at Hard to Kill, and Bully Ray believes it was the right decision for him. Bully and Dave LaGreca discussed Nemeth appearing at the end of the PPV as TNA’s big signing on Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

Bully on Nemeth going to TNA: “I think going to TNA for free agents is a good choice right now because I think you’re going to get immediate television time, as opposed with AEW, [where] you’ve got to kind of fight your way in because there’s so much talent out there. WWE, as we know is a major process, depending on who you are. Very, very, very few people just show up in the WWE and are on the main roster.”

LaGreca on Nemeth’s Hard to Kill Debut: “I love the way that Nic Nemeth showed up because I love him just ripping off the shirt and showing the TNA shirt. That’s like the perfect way to debut with TNA.”