– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer debated how well AEW is currently utilizing wrestler Christian Cage. Cage recently cashed in his title shot contract AEW Revolution earlier this month. However, it was unsuccessful, and Jon Moxley still managed to retain the AEW World Title.

Bully Ray does not think AEW is properly utilizing Cage. Bully Ray said on Christian Cage (via WrestlingInc.com), “I have been a believer, or it has been my opinion, that Christian is grossly underutilized in AEW.” However, cohost Tommy Dreamer disagreed with Bully Ray’s assessment of the 51-year-old former TNT Champion, stating, “If I’m comparing apples to oranges, he wasn’t used in WWE. So, when he is in AEW, he’s being utilized.”

Dreamer continued that Cage is being continually utilized in AEW, and all of his matches and segments are good, adding, “Could he, and should he, be the top guy of that company as a heel? Absolutely. But he’s on TV. And all of his matches and segments are good.”

During the main event at AEW Revolution 2025, Moxley prevented Christian Cage from pinning Cope, and he locked in a Bulldog Choke on Cage to secure the submission victory, crushing Christian’s World Title dreams.