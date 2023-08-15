Bully Ray On Tony Khan’s Booking Style, Why It’s a Double-Edged Sword

Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on Tony Khan’s style as a booker and both the positives and negatives of that. Bully weighed in on the topic on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Khan’s booking style: “If you look at who’s telling the stories, these are some of Tony’s favorites and he allows them to tell these stories. I don’t consider Tony a traditional booker who relies on heavy storytelling. I consider Tony a matchmaker. A guy who puts matches together that he wants to see and hopes that his fanbase wants to see also. So that’s my assessment as to why we don’t get more storytelling across the board.”

On the positives and negatives of that style: “I’ve always looked at that as a very double-edged sword. because a lot of times there’s too many people on creative and it’s not enough of one person’s vision. And then when you get only one person’s vision, you don’t really have a sounding board and you’re not gonna be able to really talk about things and sift through things and find out from anybody if a story is gonna work.”