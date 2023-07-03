Bully Ray Says Tony Khan Needs To Push Eddie Kingston, Calls Him A ‘Star’

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray said that AEW CEO Tony Khan needs to get behind Eddie Kingston, as he is the star the promotion needs. Ray specifically mentioned how crowds react to Kingston as why he should be pushed.

He said: “I hope in between producing the show [Forbidden Door] last night and scrolling through social media that Tony took the time to take the headphones off and listen to the people when it came to Eddie Kingston. You had a boatload of talent out there last night, but 15,000 people were chanting for Eddie Kingston during that match. Eddie Kingston is your star, Tony Khan. I believe he genuinely doesn’t like Claudio [Castagnoli]. I believe he is genuinely conflicted when it comes to [Jon] Moxley. I believe that he doesn’t even want to share the same oxygen as Nick and Matt Jackson. This guy has me emotionally invested at all times. So Tony Khan, please start utilizing Eddie Kingston more.You want somebody to stand across from Eddie Kingston and the people go, ‘whoa, didn’t expect this. Didn’t expect this person to start breathing down Eddie’s neck. Can’t believe that this person is saying these things’, and then follow it up with physicality. Follow it up with physicality where Eddie has to stay down because he can’t physically get up on his broken ankles.“