Bully Ray Says Tony Khan Needs To Stop Booking AEW Based On Social Media

Bully Ray wishes that Tony Khan would stop booking in order to please fans on social media. Bully spoke on Busted Open Radio about the creative in AEW, noting that he thinks the blame falls on Khan listening to AEW fans on social media. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On AEW’s creative struggles: “I don’t necessarily know if I quote-unquote blame Tony Khan’s creative anymore. I think I blame the AEW fanbase on social media. The AEW fanbase on social media are people that Tony listens to and thus tries to please with his booking and I think the AEW fanbase is booking AEW into a corner.”

On wanting Khan to stay off social media: “I believe that Tony should shut his Twitter machine off and book from his heart with what he wants to see and not what people on the internet want to see.”