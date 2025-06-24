wrestling / News
Bully Ray Urges Fans To Help Launch a Busted Open 24/7 Channel
June 24, 2025 | Posted by
– On social media, WWE Hall of Famer and Busted Open co-host Bully Ray urged fans to let SiriusXM know that they want a dedicated BustedOpen 24/7 channel for the service.
Bully Ray wrote, “Ok Nation …. Heres deal…. If we don’t get 24/7 by the end of this week, it may never happen. WE NEED YOUR HELP!! Please tweet #BustedOpen247 and let @SIRIUSXM know what YOU want. xo Uncle Bully.” You can view his comments below:
