Bully Ray Uses Steve Austin’s Catchphrase To Describe WrestleMania 40 Main Event Picture

Speaking on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics including WrestleMania 40 main event picture.

The Rock & Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will headline night 1 of the show before Rhodes challenges Reigns the following night for the title.

Ray used Steve Austin’s catchphrase to sum up the storyline.

“Based on that promo from Friday night, I get it,” Bully said. “Nobody should trust anybody. Steve Austin 101. DTA. ‘Don’t trust anybody.’ And they’ve planted good enough seeds in each other’s heads to lead each one to have to kind of sleep with one eye open.”