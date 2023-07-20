wrestling / News
Bully Ray Calls The Usos The Greatest Tag Team in WWE History
Bully Ray, himself part of a legendary tag team, called the Usos the greatest tag team in the history of the WWE. This happened during a recent episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), where he said that the gap between the Usos and other great tag teams is only getting bigger.
He said: “It’s not even a thought for me anymore. To me [the best tag team in WWE history is] The Usos and the reason is because when you look at the numbers of what The Usos have accomplished, I don’t think any other team can stake their claim. The most decorated teams of all time in the WWE, Hardys, New Day, Dudleys … we can look at the amount of times a team has won a championship and that’s kinda apples to apples. We can look at what kind of matches or memorable matches teams have had, all this stuff and everything is a bit of a wash when it comes to the upper-echelon of teams in the WWE. The Usos are involved in an A-storyline, that is generating major money for the WWE. To me, Jimmy and Jey Uso, greatest tag team in the WWE and they’re not even close to calling it quits.“
