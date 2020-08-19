Bully Ray, Velvet Sky Criticize Shawn Michaels’ Selling of Randy Orton’s Punt Kick

Bully Ray and Velvet Sky weren’t too pleased with how Shawn Michaels sold Randy Orton’s punt kick on Raw. Bully Ray took to Twitter on Monday night after the main event segment of Raw, which saw Orton hit Michaels with an RKO and then a punt before Drew McIntyre came down to make the save. Michaels was able to recover enough that he was on his feet by the time the show went off the air and in fact by the time McIntyre took his own RKO.

Bully posted to Twitter to call out HBK for not selling the move enough, and Sky responded to a tweet by Bully Ray this morning promoting Busted Open Radio as well as one by a fan. You can check out the posts below:

An RKO and a punt to the head from Randy FUCKING Orton and Shawn is on his feet??????????????????#WWERaw@BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 18, 2020

So Shawn takes Orton’s RKO PLUS punt to the head & sits himself up in the corner & tries to get up like nothing happened.Basically no selling both moves.Way to bury Randy.Then Drew takes RKO alone & stays down selling like ur supposed to. Complete disrespect to Orton by Shawn.🤷🏼‍♀️ — ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) August 18, 2020