Bully Ray Views Will Ospreay as the Face of AEW

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about Will Ospreay, who he currently views as the face of the company. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Will Ospreay being the face of AEW: “It’s Will Ospreay. Will has stature, that’s first of all. Darby doesn’t have the same stature. Darby paints up, so he almost looks like a comic book [character] or a cosplayer. Will talked about the way he dresses, relatable dress. The number one thing, the passion in Will’s voice, the tone in his voice.”

On how Ospreay would’ve survived in ECW: “You want to hear the most profound thing that I can say about Will Ospreay? Will Ospreay would have survived in ECW, and that’s why he should fly the flag for AEW. There have been so many people who thought they could have survived in ECW. It was my pleasure to tell them to their face you would have gotten eaten up and spit out alive day one. Will would have survived in ECW, I’m talking ECW ’93 to ’98, OG ECW, real deal ECW.”

Ospreay is scheduled for action tonight at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. He faces Hangman Page in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals on Sunday, May 25. The winner will challenge for the AEW World Title in July at AEW All In Texas. The pay-per-view card will be held at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.