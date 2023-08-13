wrestling / News

Bully Ray vs. Black Taurus No DQ Match, More Set for This Week’s Impact Wrestling

August 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Impact Wrestling has confirmed two new matchups today for this week’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Bully Ray will face Black Taurus in a No DQ Match. Also, a new Knockouts Triple Threat Match has been added:

* No DQ Match: Bully Ray vs. Black Taurus
Tag Team Tournament Finals: The Rascalz vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. KiLynn King
* Jessicka vs. Savannah Evans vs. Killer Kelly
* Eric Young vs. Kon

