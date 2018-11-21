Bully Ray vs. Flip Gordon Set For ROH Final Battle

– Ring of Honor has announced an I Quit match between Bully Ray and Flip Gordon for ROH Final Battle. The show takes place on December 4th from Manhattan, New York and will air live on PPV and ROH Honor Club.

The full announcement for the match is below:

At Supercard of Honor in April, Bully Ray threatened to shut the entire event down, the largest crowd in ROH history by holding Cheeseburger in a piledriver position, a move banned in Louisiana by the State Athletic Commission. It was Flip Gordon who ran to ‘Burger’s aid and was able to resolve the situation, albeit temporarily, but drew the ire of Bully Ray.

Bully and Flip faced one another at Best in the World after Bully spent weeks attacking and berating Flip. Flip came out of the gate with a full head of steam and looked like he would beat Bully Ray before Bully Ray got himself disqualified.

The violence turned malicious as Bully began attacking Gordon more, leading to a Tables Match at Death Before Dishonor. Gordon saw his partner Colt Cabana eliminated early but he came back and put both Bully Ray and Bully’s partner Silas Young through tables. Unfortunately, the referee did not see Young go through a table and Young and Bully won the match.

In a Pick Your Poison match, Gordon’s pick, Sandman, lost to Silas Young, allowing Bully Ray to do whatever he wanted to Gordon and he chose to cane and then low blow Gordon. After enduring the punishment, Gordon will finally get another opportunity to face Bully in the ring. And the winner must make the loser say I Quit!

Gordon, the now-retired Army National Guardsman, has never given up on anything in his life and has never backed down from a Bully. He will step face-to-face with the native New Yorker Bully Ray at ROH’s seminal event, Final Battle!

Will Gordon finally get his revenge? Or has Bully been right all along about the mettle of millennials like Flip Gordon? Find out LIVE as very limited tickets remain to join us in New York City for Final Battle!