Bully Ray vs. Moose Added To Impact Wrestling Over Drive

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Bully Ray and Moose for Over Drive on November 18. The event happens at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact Wrestling World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian

* X Division Championship Finals: Black Taurus or PJ Black vs. Trey Miguel or Mike Bailey

* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: Heath & Rhino vs. The Major Players

* Bully Ray vs. Moose