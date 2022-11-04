wrestling / News

Bully Ray vs. Moose Added To Impact Wrestling Over Drive

November 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Over Drive Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Bully Ray and Moose for Over Drive on November 18. The event happens at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact Wrestling World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian
* X Division Championship Finals: Black Taurus or PJ Black vs. Trey Miguel or Mike Bailey
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: Heath & Rhino vs. The Major Players
* Bully Ray vs. Moose

